Salem residents want stormwater drain work on Yercaud Main Road speeded up

July 03, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Salem

The residents have urged the Salem Corporation and the Highways Department to complete the construction of stormwater drain and re-lay the Yercaud Main Road at the earliest.

During rainy season, water enters houses in Gorimedu and the Law College stretch of Yercaud Main Road. Hence, the civic body announced that the road from Gorimedu to Law College, for one km, would be widened and stormwater drain constructed at ₹ 15.94 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme.

On June 15 last year, Mayor A. Ramachandran participated in the ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurated the work. The works were scheduled for completion in six months. However, it has been more than a year now.

S. Gowtham, a resident of Kondappanaickenpatti, said that after stormwater drain works were begun, the motorable space on the road had shrunk. Vehicles struggled to pass through the road during peak hours. People residing in Yercaud Foothills, Kondappanaickenpatti, Kollapatti, and Law College had to use this road to reach Hasthampatti, or Five Roads. Many saw-mills were located at Kondappanaickenpatti and in Yercaud Foothills. Many heavy vehicles transporting wood pass through the road, and at that time, other vehicles had to wait. The Corporation and Highways Department should complete the works soon and re-lay the roads, Mr. Gowtham added.

The Highway Department officials said that after the Corporation completed its work, they would start the road re-laying work.

Mr. Ramachandran said that construction of storm water drain was almost complete. A small part (50 feet) was yet to be completed and was delayed due to the land issue. Soon the issue would be resolved.

