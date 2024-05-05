ADVERTISEMENT

Salem residents want SDAT swimming pool renovation work expedited

May 05, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The swimming pool at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem is being renovated at a total cost of ₹ 18 lakh. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Residents have demanded early completion of renovation work under way at the swimming pool at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem city.

Apart from the public, district and State-level swimmers practice in the pool. As the pool tiles and toilets were in a bad condition, the regular users wanted them fixed.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), which owns the swimming pool at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, sanctioned ₹ 18 lakh and started the work in February.

S. Prakash, a resident of Dadagapatti who visits the pool regularly, said that every year during summer holidays a special swimming camp would be conducted for children. However, due to the renovation work, the pool remains closed to the public for the last three months.

Though there are several private swimming pools in the city, the cost at the government pool is relatively less. The swimmers are forced to use private swimming pools for practice. The SDAT should complete the renovation works soon, he said.

Salem District Sports Officer S. Sivaranjan said that the renovation would be completed in a week, and the pool would be opened to the public.

