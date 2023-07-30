HamberMenu
Salem residents urge civic body to complete UGD works at Ammapet and Gugai in view of temple festivals

July 30, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Underground drainage work in progress on Jothi Talkies Road at Ammapet in Salem.

Underground drainage work in progress on Jothi Talkies Road at Ammapet in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Residents have urged the Salem Corporation to complete the underground drainage (UGD) works under way in Gugai and Ammapet localities at the earliest, as the Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple festival has begun.

The main festivities in the temples at Gugai and Ammapet will be held on August 9.

S. Periyasamy, a resident of Ammapet, said that UGD works were in progress for the past one and a half years in the locality. The civic body completed the works on Ammapet Main Road, and re-laid it for a short distance. The roads around the temple have also been re-laid. As many people will visit the temple during the main festival, the Salem Corporation should complete the works fully and re-lay all the roads in Ammapet, he said.

R. Navaneethakumar, a resident of Gugai, said the civic body started the works on Tiruchi main road two months ago and diverted the traffic in the locality. “Initially, the civic body said the works would be completed before re-opening of schools in June. However, the works are yet to be completed. Gugai Mariamman Temple is located roughly 300 m from the Tiruchi Main Road. Over 50,000 people would visit the temple to see the “Vandi Vedikkai” and the Corporation should complete the works before that,” he said.

Ammapet and Kondalampatti Zone Corporation officials said the works were going on in full swing and would be completed soon. Rain halted the works for a few days, they said.

At the recent council meeting, councillors raised the issue. Mayor A. Ramachandran and Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander had instructed the officials to take necessary measures to complete the works at the earliest.

