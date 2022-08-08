Salem residents petition Collector seeking road facility

The residents of Vattakadu in Salem at the Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

August 08, 2022 18:16 IST

The residents of Thathaiankarpettai at Vattakadu in Salem on Monday submitted a petition to the District Collector at the weekly grievances redress meeting, seeking road facility. The residents, along with a few schoolchildren, staged a dharna on the Collectorate premises. They alleged that a few persons had encroached the road laid in their locality in 2004. The wanted the district administration to recover the road and re-lay it for the benefit of student community, they said.

More than 100 residents of Pakkanadu, near Edappadi, submitted a petition demanding action against miscreants who were involved in soil theft from a government land in their village.

Collector S. Karmegam received around 400 petitions from the public and instructed the officials concerned to address the issues at the earliest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement