Salem residents petition Collector seeking road facility

The residents of Vattakadu in Salem at the Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
M. Sabari Salem August 08, 2022 18:16 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:16 IST

The residents of Thathaiankarpettai at Vattakadu in Salem on Monday submitted a petition to the District Collector at the weekly grievances redress meeting, seeking road facility. The residents, along with a few schoolchildren, staged a dharna on the Collectorate premises. They alleged that a few persons had encroached the road laid in their locality in 2004. The wanted the district administration to recover the road and re-lay it for the benefit of student community, they said.

More than 100 residents of Pakkanadu, near Edappadi, submitted a petition demanding action against miscreants who were involved in soil theft from a government land in their village.

Collector S. Karmegam received around 400 petitions from the public and instructed the officials concerned to address the issues at the earliest.

