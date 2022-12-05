Salem resident buys Thiruvalluvar statue, silk dhotis in PM mementos auction

December 05, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

K. Karthikeyan Kandaswamy and his wife K. Kasturi with the gifts they bought in the auction, in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A resident of Sasthri Nagar in Salem city bought a Thiruvalluvar statue and silk dhotis in the Prime Minister’s mementos auction.

The gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are auctioned by the Ministry of Culture every year. On the Prime Minister’s birthday September 17, the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts given to the Prime Minister began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karthikeyan Kandasamy (50) of Sasthri Nagar, who owns an iron scrap shop, participated in the auction and bought a Thiruvalluvar statue for ₹21,000 and silk dhotis for ₹20,000. On Sunday, the statue and dhotis were delivered to Mr. Karthikeyan.

On information, BJP functionaries led by State executive member R.P. Gopinath went to his house on Monday and appreciated him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US