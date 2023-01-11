Salem reports two new COVID cases

Salem district reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,019. While one person was discharged, seven persons continued to be under treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
January 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST
Salem district reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,019. While one person was discharged, seven persons continued to be under treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription