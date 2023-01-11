ADVERTISEMENT

Salem reports two new COVID cases

January 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,019. While one person was discharged, seven persons continued to be under treatment.

