Salem reports six new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported six new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported three new cases on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 88 active cases in Salem and 30 active cases in Namakkal district. A total of seven cases were reported in Erode district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,482. While 16 persons were discharged, 126 persons continue to be under treatment.