Salem reports seven new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 03, 2022 20:59 IST

Salem district reported seven new COVID-19 cases, while Krishnagiri reported five cases, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts reported one new case each on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 67 active cases in Krishnagiri, 54 cases in Salem, 29 cases in Namakkal and 16 active cases in Dharmapuri district.

A total of four COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode, taking the overall tally to 1,36,581. While six persons were discharged, 45 continue to be under treatment.

