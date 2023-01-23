HamberMenu
Salem reports one new COVID-19 case

January 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there is one active case in Salem district.

