Salem reports four deaths, two die each in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri

Four deaths have been reported in Salem on Friday and Saturday.

According to health department officials, a 65-year-old man from Omalur, a 60-year-old man from Attur and a 75-year-old man from Ammapet died on Saturday.

A 29-year-old woman died during the late hours of Friday.

Special Correpondent from Krishnagiri adds:

In Krishnagiri, a 45-year-old man from Athimugam village in Shoolagiri and a 28-year-old woman from Mathur died of comorbidities.

Coimbatore Staff Reporter adds:

Two persons died of the disease in the district on Friday and Saturday.

A 71-year-old man hailing from Kovilmedu died at a private hospital on Saturday. The other death on Friday was that of a 56-year-old man from NH Road.

