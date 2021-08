Salem

08 August 2021 23:37 IST

Salem district on Sunday reported 89 COVID-19 cases, all indigenous, and four deaths.

While Namakkal reported 53 indigenous cases, Krishnagiri saw 24 cases, Dharmapuri 32 cases and Erode 185 cases. Erode, Dharmapuri and Namakkal reported one death each.

Advertising

Advertising