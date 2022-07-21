Salem reports 78 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 30 new cases on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 587 active cases in Salem and 216 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,33,597. While 29 persons were discharged, 311 persons continue to be under treatment.