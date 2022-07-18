Salem reports 77 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal reported 37 new cases on Monday.

As per the bulletin, there are 520 active cases in Salem and 194 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,33,461. While 36 persons were discharged, 273 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and Dharmapuri recorded nine new cases on Monday.