Salem reports 77 fresh COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, while Erode reported 61 cases, Namakkal 35 cases, Krishnagiri 43 cases and Dharmapuri reported 11 new cases on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 549 active cases in Salem, 347 in Erode, 225 in Namakkal, 237 in Krishnagiri and 74 active cases in Dharmapuri district.