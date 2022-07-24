Salem reports 74 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 74 new COVID-19 cases while Erode reported 59 cases, Namakkal 31 cases, Krishnagiri 42 cases and Dharmapuri 10 new cases on Sunday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 534 active cases in Salem, 359 cases in Erode, 223 cases in Namakkal, 248 cases in Krishnagiri and 72 active cases in Dharmapuri district.