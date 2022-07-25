Salem reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 32 new cases on Monday.

As per the bulletin, there are 525 active cases in Salem and 221 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,33,835. While 43 persons were discharged, 374 persons continue to be under treatment.