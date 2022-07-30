Salem reports 65 new COVID-19 cases
Salem district reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, while Krishnagiri registered 41 cases, Namakkal 34 and Dharmapuri 11 cases on Saturday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health department there are 479 active cases in Salem, 282 in Krishnagiri, 209 in Namakkal and 88 active cases in Dharmapuri district.
