Salem reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 30 new cases on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 475 active cases in Salem and 218 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district on Thursday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,34,001. While 53 persons were discharged, 404 persons continue to be under treatment.