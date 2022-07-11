Salem reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 28 new cases on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 327 active cases in Salem and 156 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,33,185. While 25 persons were discharged, 255 persons continue to be under treatment.