Salem reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district on Tuesday. No new cases were reported in Namakkal.

As per the bulletin, there are 18 active cases in Salem and no active case in Namakkal.

In Erode, four new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,695. While one person was discharged, 13 persons continue to be under treatment.