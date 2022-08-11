Coimbatore

Salem reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Salem reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal district recorded 19 cases on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 378 active cases in Salem and 133 in Namakkal district.


