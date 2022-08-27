Salem reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau Salem
August 27, 2022 21:03 IST

Salem district reported 44 new COVID-19 cases while Krishnagiri reported 26 cases, Namakkal - 11 cases and Dharmapuri district reported four new cases on Saturday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are 269 active cases in Salem, 207 in Krishnagiri, 87 in Namakkal and 36 active cases in Dharmapuri district.

A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,521. While 41 persons were discharged, 304 continue to be under treatment.

