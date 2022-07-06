Salem reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Salem on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,27,848. While 26 persons were discharged, 263 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode reported 27 new cases, which took the overall tally to 1,32,997. While 15 persons were discharged, 205 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 21 new cases and the overall tally rose to 68,204. A total of six persons were discharged and 131 persons were under treatment.