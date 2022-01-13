Salem reports 426 newCOVID-19 cases

Salem district on Thursday reported 426 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,04,307. While 82 persons were discharged, 1,535 continue to be under treatment.

Erode district reported 410 new cases, taking the tally to 1,09,451. While 84 persons were discharged, 1,330 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 228 cases taking the tally to 55,429. While 37 persons were discharged, 693 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district reported 270 cases taking the tally to 45,218. While 27 persons were discharged, 986 continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri district reported 118 cases taking the tally to 29,495. While 24 persons were discharged, 385 continue to be under treatment.