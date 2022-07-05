Salem reports 42 new COVID-19 cases
Salem district reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 19 new cases on Tuesday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health department there are 246 active cases in Salem and 116 active cases in Namakkal district.
