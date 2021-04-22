Salem reports 411 new COVID-19 cases

22 April 2021 23:29 IST

As many as 411 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday. According to health officials, 409 cases were indigenous and 234 cases were reported in the Corporation limits alone. Two patients had returned from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

As per the bulletin, a 56-year-old male died of the disease.

In Namakkal, 223 cases were reported and all cases were indigenous.

Erode district reported 225 new cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 17,874. While 86 persons were discharged, 1,689 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri reported 318 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,297. The number of active cases stood at 1,921. While 89 persons were discharged, one person died of the disease.

Dharmapuri saw 86 fresh cases and three deaths. The number of active cases stood at 857 and the total number of cases at 8,154. On Thursday, 89 persons were discharged.