Salem reports 36 new COVID-19 cases
Salem district reported 36 new COVID-19 cases while Namakkal district reported 14 new cases on Thursday
As per the bulletin issued by the Health department there are 247 active cases in Salem and 111 active cases in Namakkal district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.