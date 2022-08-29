Salem reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Salem district reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, Namakkal reported 15 new cases. There were 269 active cases in Salem and 85 in Namakkal.

A 73-year-old man, who tested positive and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital with comorbidities on August 19, died on Sunday.

Erode district reported 32 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,584. While 46 persons were discharged, 274 persons continue to be under treatment.