Salem reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, while Erode district reported 31 cases, Namakkal - 25, Krishnagiri - 20, and Dharmapuri - six new cases on Sunday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 204 active cases in Salem, 151 in Erode, 94 in Krishnagiri, 93 in Namakkal and 16 in Dharmapuri.