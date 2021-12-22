Salem reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Salem

22 December 2021 19:30 IST

Salem district on Wednesday reported 33 COVID-19 positive cases. According to health officials, 32 cases were indigenous and 18 reported in Salem Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 29 cases and one death. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Six indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri, nine in Krishnagiri with one death.

