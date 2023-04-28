ADVERTISEMENT

Salem reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, one death

April 28, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, and Namakkal reported three cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 226 active cases in Salem and 49 active cases in Namakkal district. Salem reported one death due to COVID-19 on Friday. A 58-year-old man from Jahir Reddipatti, admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital with co-morbidities on April 19, tested positive on April 26, and died on Thursday evening. Erode reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. While seven persons were discharged, 58 persons continue to be under treatment. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US