Salem reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, one death

April 28, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, and Namakkal reported three cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 226 active cases in Salem and 49 active cases in Namakkal district. Salem reported one death due to COVID-19 on Friday. A 58-year-old man from Jahir Reddipatti, admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital with co-morbidities on April 19, tested positive on April 26, and died on Thursday evening. Erode reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. While seven persons were discharged, 58 persons continue to be under treatment. 

