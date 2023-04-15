ADVERTISEMENT

Salem reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

April 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Salem district reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal reported three cases and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri reported two new cases each on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 133 active cases in Salem, 26 active cases in Namakkal, 22 active cases in Krishnagiri, and 21 active cases in Dharmapuri district. Erode reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. While three persons were discharged, 24 persons continue to be under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US