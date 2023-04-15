HamberMenu
Salem reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

April 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Salem district reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal reported three cases and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri reported two new cases each on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 133 active cases in Salem, 26 active cases in Namakkal, 22 active cases in Krishnagiri, and 21 active cases in Dharmapuri district. Erode reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. While three persons were discharged, 24 persons continue to be under treatment.

