April 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

Salem reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,498. While 17 persons were discharged, 177 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal reported 12 cases, taking the overall tally to 69,948. While five persons were discharged, 39 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode reported seven cases, taking the overall tally to 1,36,764. While six persons were discharged, 32 persons continue to be under treatment.