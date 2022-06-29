Salem reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Wednesday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,27,584.

While seven persons were discharged, 116 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode reported 18 new cases, and the overall tally increased to 1,32,795. While four persons were discharged, 68 persons were under treatment.

Five cases were reported in Namakkal, taking the overall tally to 68,071. A total of five persons were discharged and 38 persons were under treatment.

Krishnagiri registered 16 new cases on Wednesday. While three persons were discharged, the district had 54 active cases. The district’s overall tally stood at 59,723.

Dharmapuri registered one new case, and the overall tally rose to 36,213. The district had seven active cases on Wednesday.