Salem district reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported six new cases on Saturday.

As per the bulletin issued by the health department, there are 144 active cases in Salem and 60 active cases in Namakkal district.

A total of 20 new cases were reported in Erode district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,033. While 17 persons were discharged, 208 persons continue to be under treatment.