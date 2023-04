April 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Salem

Salem district reported 23 new COVID-19 cases while Namakkal reported three new cases on Tuesday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health department there are 93 active cases in Salem and 20 active cases in Namakkal district. Erode reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. While one person was discharged, 20 persons continue to be under treatment.