Salem reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Sunday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19.

Erode district reported 11 new cases, Krishnagiri six cases, Namakkal three cases and Dharmapuri one case.

As per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department, there were 73 active cases in Salem, 42 in Erode, 28 in Krishnagiri, 22 in Namakkal and eight cases in Dharmapuri.