Salem reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Monday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19.

While Erode reported eight new cases, Namakkal and Krishnagiri reported 10 new cases each. No new case was reported in Dharmapuri.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there were 86 active cases in Salem, 45 in Erode, 37 in Krishnagiri, 29 in Namakkal and six in Dharmapuri.