Salem reports 169 cases, one death

The Salem City Police personnel taking out a rally and distributing masks to the public as part of COVID-19 awareness programme in Salem on Tuesday.

Bureau

20 October 2020 23:55 IST

Salem district on Tuesday reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, of which 141 were indigenous including 95 within Salem Corporation limits.

Health officials said that 28 patients returned from Chennai, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Namakkal and Krishnagiri. The district reported the death of a 46-year-old woman.

In Namakkal, 95 persons tested positive, of whom 10 patients returned from Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur and Erode and three from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

Erode district reported 72 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,290. While 134 persons were discharged, 931 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 26 cases, and Dharmapuri 66.