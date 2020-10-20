Salem reports 169 cases, one death

Salem district on Tuesday reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, of which 141 were indigenous including 95 within Salem Corporation limits.
Health officials said that 28 patients returned from Chennai, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Namakkal and Krishnagiri. The district reported the death of a 46-year-old woman.
In Namakkal, 95 persons tested positive, of whom 10 patients returned from Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur and Erode and three from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.
Erode district reported 72 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,290. While 134 persons were discharged, 931 persons continue to be under treatment.
Krishnagiri recorded 26 cases, and Dharmapuri 66.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath