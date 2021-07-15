Coimbatore

Salem reports 155 new cases

Salem district reported 155 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. According to health officials, 140 cases were indigenous and 40 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, three deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 74 indigenous cases were reported. Erode saw 159 indigenous cases.

Krishnagiri reported 38 fresh cases and one death. The number of active cases stood at 612 cases as of Thursday. A total of 40,884 cases were reported in the district so far. Dharmapuri saw 40 fresh cases and two deaths. There were 646 active cases. As of date, a total 25,580 cases were reported in the district.


