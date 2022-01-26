Salem reports 1,457 newCOVID-19 cases

26 January 2022 23:34 IST

Salem district on Wednesday reported 1,457 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,15,616. While 765 persons were discharged, 7,011 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 1,738.

Erode district reported 1,302 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,21,136. While 901 persons were discharged, 7,734 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 765 cases taking the tally to 62,018. While 387 persons were discharged, 4,257 continue to be under treatment.

