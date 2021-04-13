Salem reports 138 new cases

Salem district on Tuesday reported 138 new COVID-19 positive cases.

According to officials, all cases were indigenous including the 87 in Salem Corporation limits.

Namakkal reported 59 new cases.

About 10 patients had returned from Chennai, Salem, Erode and three from Varanasi.

Erode district reported 88 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,136.

While 69 persons were discharged, 624 persons continue to be under treatment.

One person died, taking the toll to 151.

Krishnagiri recorded 58 fresh cases on Tuesday.

A total of 64 persons were discharged after recovering from the disease.

The total number of active cases in the district stood at 664 as of Tuesday. A total of 9,330 cases were reported so far in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 40 fresh cases. Seventeen persons were discharged.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 387. The district has so far reported 7,197 cases.