Salem reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Salem district on Tuesday reported 133 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

According to the health officials, 83 cases were indigenous and 23 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Fifty patients had returned from Namakkal, Erode, and Chennai.

Namakkal district reported 55 new cases, all indigenous. Erode district reported 129 new cases and four deaths. While 208 persons were discharged, 2,016 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 23 cases on Tuesday. Forty-four persons were discharged on the day. The district, as on Tuesday, had 472 active cases. A total of 41,024 cases have been reported in Krishnagiri so far.

Dharmapuri recorded 29 fresh cases on Tuesday. Fifty-six persons were discharged after treatment. The district, as on Tuesday, has 495 active cases. A total 25,742 cases have been reported in Dharmapuri so far.