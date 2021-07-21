Coimbatore

Salem reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Salem district on Tuesday reported 133 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

According to the health officials, 83 cases were indigenous and 23 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Fifty patients had returned from Namakkal, Erode, and Chennai.

Namakkal district reported 55 new cases, all indigenous. Erode district reported 129 new cases and four deaths. While 208 persons were discharged, 2,016 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 23 cases on Tuesday. Forty-four persons were discharged on the day. The district, as on Tuesday, had 472 active cases. A total of 41,024 cases have been reported in Krishnagiri so far.

Dharmapuri recorded 29 fresh cases on Tuesday. Fifty-six persons were discharged after treatment. The district, as on Tuesday, has 495 active cases. A total 25,742 cases have been reported in Dharmapuri so far.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 12:16:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-reports-133-new-covid-19-cases-two-deaths/article35435274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY