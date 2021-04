Salem reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

Salem

11 April 2021 23:17 IST

As many as 128 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Sunday. According to officials, all cases were indigenous including 74 in the Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 85 cases were reported, highest in recent times. Over 20 patients returned from Salem, Erode, Tiruchi, Chennai, and Karnataka.

Erode reported 119 indigenous cases. While 132 cases were reported in Krishnagiri including one imported case, 44 indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri.