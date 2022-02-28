Salem reports 12 cases
Salem disrict reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. According to health officials, 11 cases were indigenous and eight cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.
Nine cases were reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.
