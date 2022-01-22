Salem reports 1,080 new COVID-19 cases

Erode

22 January 2022 23:59 IST

Salem district on Saturday reported 1,080 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 1,10,649.

While 726 persons were discharged, 5,170 persons were under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 1,734. Erode reported 1,066 new cases, taking the tally to 1,16,082. While 491 persons were discharged, 5,509 persons were under treatment. Namakkal reported 704 cases, and the overall tally rose to 58,914. While 376 persons were discharged, the district has 2,775 active cases.

