Salem reports 102 new COVID-19 cases

26 July 2021 23:58 IST

Salem district on Monday reported 102 COVID-19 cases and two deaths. ‘

According to health officials, 50 cases were indigenous and eight cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Fifty-two patients had returned from Namakkal, Erode, and Dharmapuri.

Namakkal district reported 48 cases, all indigenous.

127 cases in Erode

Erode district reported 127 new cases, taking the overall tally to 92,952. While 211 persons were discharged, 1,494 persons are under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 31 cases fresh cases on Monday. While 32 persons were discharged after treatment, the district has active 350 cases. A total of 41,175 cases have been reported in Krishnagiri so far.

Dharmapuri recorded 29 fresh cases on Monday. While 36 persons were discharged, the district has 361 active cases. A total 25,950 cases have been reported in Dharmapuri so far.